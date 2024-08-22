Delhi Police Allegedly Pulls Security for Wrestlers Set to Testify Against Brij Bhushan, Says Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh Phogat, retired Indian wrestler, claimed that the Delhi Police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who were going to testify against Brij Bhushan Singh on Thursday. The wrestler took X and wrote about this.

She said, "Delhi Police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court."

On Saturday, August 17, 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived in India to a hero's welcome, despite not securing a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 29-year-old, who was disqualified from the gold medal bout in the 50kg wrestling category due to being slightly overweight, expressed that the heartfelt reception she received meant more to her than any gold medal. "Although they didn't give me the gold medal, people here have given me that. The love and the respect that I have received is more than 1,000 gold medals," Vinesh said.