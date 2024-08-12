Delhi Premier League will be like mini IPL: Ayush Badoni

New Delhi, Aug 12 As the inaugural Delhi Premier League approaches, marquee player Ayush Badoni, set to play for the South Delhi Superstars, shared his excitement about the upcoming league, saying "it will be like a mini Indian Premier League".

Introduced by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), the DPL is scheduled to take place from August 17 to September 8 at the Shri Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Badoni, who has scored 977 runs in 62 T20s so far, said, "The Delhi Premier League will offer great exposure for players. For me, it will be like a mini IPL. Playing matches like these always boosts confidence; it will give me and the Delhi cricketers excellent exposure."

Speaking at the prospect of playing against star players, the 24-year-old batter said, "Delhi players are known for their aggressive cricket. So, the DPL will be very competitive and fun to watch for cricket followers. What excites me most about the league is playing against Ishant Sharma. We always have this banter that he’ll get me out, and I tell him I’ll hit him for sixes, so playing against him will be fun," he said.

Six teams -- South Delhi Superstars, East Delhi Riders, Central Delhi Kings, North Delhi Strikers, West Delhi Lions, and Purani Dilli 6 -- will feature players like Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana, Yash Dhull and more.

Badoni was the top pick for the South Delhi Superstars, which is owned by star India batter Shikhar Dhawan. When asked about Dhawan's involvement, Badoni revealed, "After the player draft, Shikhar bhai contacted me, and we’ve been regularly chatting about the team and our preparations."

"He is very confident with the team we have, and the environment is pretty relaxed. We’re looking forward to playing and lifting the DPL trophy," he concluded.

