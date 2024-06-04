Delhi to gear up for International Health, Sports, Fitness Festival featuring Asia's biggest bodybuilding events

New Delhi [India], June 4 : The eagerly-awaited International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF), Asia's largest health and fitness extravaganza, returns to the national capital's Pragati Maidan from June 7 to June 9.

The IHFF boasts a powerhouse partnership which are highlights of the mega event the coveted Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show - Asia's biggest bodybuilding championship and the Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers - India's biggest bodybuilding tournament for amateur athletes.

The championships and expo are expected to attract a large audience of around 1.5 lakh spectators and will witness the participation of over 500 athletes. Over 250 exhibitors will participate in the IHFF.

Asked about the significance of these championships Steadfast Nutrition founder Aman Puri said, "The Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show is a milestone event for Indian bodybuilding and the only road in India to the world's most prestigious bodybuilding championship - Mr Olympia, USA, offering a life-changing opportunity to Indian bodybuilding athletes. Past champions like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Health cemented their legendary status on this very stage. Steadfast is the first brand in the country to bring a pro show on home soil. We have sponsored this marquee event since 2022. A win here unlocks sponsorships, lucrative prize money, and international recognition for these dedicated athletes. We aim to propel bodybuilding - a rapidly growing sport - to the forefront alongside cricket and football, which aligns with our vision of making India a global sporting powerhouse by 2050."

"The Sheru Classic is India's biggest bodybuilding event for amateur athletes and brings together fitness enthusiasts and amateurs, giving them global exposure. The events also promote physical health, contributing to a fitter and more active nation," Aman Puri added.

Additionally, international bodybuilding sensation and reigning Mr Olympia Ryan Terry will join in. Above 200 international athletes are expected to participate, turning it into a global fitness spectacle.

The event promises to be a focal point for fitness expertise, networking, and knowledge exchange, making it an essential event for those engaged in the fitness and nutraceutical industry.

Four winners will be chosen at the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show in their respective categories: Men's Physique, Men's Classic Physique, Women's Bikini and 212 Bodybuilding.

The IHFF isn't just for seasoned pros. The Sheru Classic, organised under the aegis of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) - the governing body for bodybuilding championships the world over - is significant because it gives a life-altering chance to amateurs to earn pro cards that propel them into the professional circuit with its exciting opportunities for sponsorships, prize money, and a flourishing career. 10 IFBB pro cards will be given out at the Sheru Classic.

Apart from the Pro Show and the Sheru Classic, this year's IHFF will also witness several other competitions, including the pro panja arm wrestling, the powerlifting and the strongman championships.

