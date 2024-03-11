Delhi Toofans stun Bengaluru Torpedoes to open Super 5s campaign

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 : Delhi Toofans picked up a comprehensive 15-13, 18-16, 17-15 win over the Bengaluru Torpedoes in their first Super 5s game in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Monday.

Anand's acrobatics were on display straightaway as the Delhi libero made tremendous saves. But setter Paulo's clever passes to his attackers kept the Torpedoes on level terms. Mujeeb justified his selection in the starting line-up with consecutive blocks on Lazar Dodic, but Santhosh's super serve kept the game wide open. Danial Aponza's impressive showing from the middle edged Delhi ahead in the game of small margins.

The game turned into a battle of middles with Mujeeb and Aayush contributing in attacks for their respective sides. Heptinstall found ways to trouble Delhi's defence finding gaps through Aponza, from Zone 4, as the Torpedoes fought back. A couple of block errors from the Torpedoes kept Delhi's spirits up. A crucial error from Heptinstall in attack cost Bengaluru and Delhi took control, a release said.

Anand showcased his setting skills on the night, while Santhosh continued to make solid spikes. Ibin's presence provided the Torpedoes with a new option in attack, despite Aponza-led three-man block posing a challenge. Saqlain Tariq's clever passing allowed Delhi to attack from all corners of the court, bemusing the Torpedoes' defence. Despite Ibin's fight back, Santhosh closed the game with thunderous spikes, helping Delhi get the win. Santhosh was named the Player of the Match.

