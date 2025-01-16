"Delightful moment": Koneru Humpy reflects on winning FIDE World Rapid Championship

New Delhi [India], January 16 : The Indian chess woman grandmaster Koneru Humpy on Thursday opened up on winning the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship and said that it was a "delightful moment" for her.

Humpy won the FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship in New York after beating Indonesia's Irene Sukandar with the black pieces in the final round of the tournament on December 29 last year

According to ESPN, it was Humpy's second world rapid title and the fourth time she has finished in the top three of the event. Previously, the Indian chess player won the title back in 2019.

Speaking to ANI, Humpy said that she feels very happy to win FIDE Women's World Rapid Championship for the second time, She added that her achievements would inspire a lot of young girls to take up she's as a profession.

"I feel very happy and it was quite a delightful moment for my entire family as well because I won the tournament way back in 2019. Today, I am 37 years old and I am able to achieve the World title for the second time. I think this would inspire a lot of young girls to take up the profession and also for the women who would like to continue their dreams in the profession...," Humpy said.

She sealed the title after finishing with a score of 8.5/11 in the final round of the tournament. As per ESPN, the Indian chess player achieved the milestone of becoming the second player to win multiple women's world rapid titles after China's Ju Wenjun.

Back in 2023, Humpy came second at the FIDE World Rapid Championship. While, in 2012, she secured second place at the tournament.

Humpy came into the final round of the tournament with a joint lead alongside her compatriot, Harika Dronavalli.

In the final round, Humpy took on Sukandar, while, Harika locked horns against China's Tan Zhongyi.

Harika ended her final round with a draw. Meanwhile, Humpy displayed a stunning performance and clinched the win.

