Devajit Saikia replaces Jay Shah as new BCCI secretary, Prabhtej Bhatia named treasurer at SGM

Mumbai, Jan 12 Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia have been elected unopposed as the new BCCI secretary and treasurer, respectively, at the Special General Meeting held here on Sunday.

Saikia and Bhatia were the only names in the final list of contesting candidates released by Achal Kumar Jyoti, the BCCI electoral officer, who previously served as the Chief Election Commissioner of India.

"Congratulated Shri @lonsaikia dangoriya on being elected as the Secretary and Shri @prabhtejb ji as the Treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the Apex Council Members of Assam Cricket Association at BCCI's Mumbai office, today. Wishing you both tremendous success and fulfillment in your new endeavors! May your leadership and expertise take Indian cricket to new heights!" Assam Cricket Association president Taranga Gogoi posted on X.

Saikia, who played four first-class games for Assam as a wicketkeeper-batter, was the acting secretary of the BCCI after Jay Shah took over as ICC Chairman on December 1. He previously served as BCCI's joint secretary, the post which is slated to be filled via another election process.

On the other hand, Bhatia stepped into the treasurer’s role after his predecessor Ashish Shelar left the post after being inducted as a cabinet minister in the Maharashtra state government.

Bhatia hails from the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) and has served as its president, apart from having a stint previously in the BCCI Apex Council.

