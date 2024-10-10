DGCL 2024: 12-yr-old Aditya Misra, the youngest participant, wants to become a pro golfer

New Delhi, Oct 10 The 12-year-old Aditya Misra, who is the youngest participant in the ongoing Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL) 2024, is setting his sights on becoming a pro golfer and winning a major for India. Aditya is playing for Birdie Machine in his second season of the tournament and is having a fun time at his home course.

"It feels good, great fun and I enjoy having burgers here. Enjoy playing with my father, it's a good experience. I enjoy my game. My partner is good, I had good partners on the second and third day which helped me a lot," the child prodigy told IANS.

Aditya won against the Eagles and Birdies on Thursday with his partner Sanjoli Singh. Talking about his future aspirations, Aditya named Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy as his idol who has won four major championships. Among the Indian players, he picked Gaganjeet Bhullar and his father Keshav Misra, who is also playing in the same team.

"I like Rory McIlroy and I also want to become a pro golfer. I also like Gaganjeet Bhullar and my father," he said.

When asked about who introduced him to golf, Aditya credited his bloodline for following the family tradition. "My great-grandfather, grandfather, and my father played golf, so I also decided to play. I want to play for the country and win a major," said Aditya.

Former India golfer and five-time winner of All-India Amateur Championships Ashok Malik credited Aditya for his enthusiasm for the sport and wants him to continue doing the hard work.

"He is doing very well. He has to keep his head down and keep working at it," the veteran golfer said.

