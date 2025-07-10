Dhawan: 'Pressure now on England' after India’s bold comeback at Edgbaston

New Delhi, July 10 Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has heaped praise on the young Indian side for their remarkable performance in the ongoing Test series in England, especially after their historic victory at Edgbaston — India's first at the venue in 58 years.

“First of all, I’d like to congratulate the entire team for winning at Edgbaston after 58 years — a phenomenal achievement. The way the boys bounced back in the second Test showed real character and resilience,” Dhawan told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

Highlighting individual brilliance, Dhawan reserved special praise for Shubman Gill, who has been in sublime form throughout the series.

“Shubman Gill led from the front with outstanding knocks of 269 and 161, brilliantly supported by Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep with the ball, especially in the absence of Bumrah. Even in the first Test, though we ended up on the losing side, the performance was full of positives. Gill scored a solid 147, while Rishabh Pant was exceptional with twin centuries — 134 and 118 — showing great maturity and adaptability in English conditions," said Dhawan.

He also credited senior batters KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for laying a solid foundation in the first Test with their respective centuries.

“KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also chipped in with fluent centuries, laying the foundation for a strong batting display. Scoring five centuries in a single match on English soil is no small feat. Jasprit Bumrah was equally impactful, picking up a five-wicket haul and keeping the English batters on their toes," the former opener added.

With one win each in the series so far, Dhawan believes the momentum is now with India.

“The team clearly learned from the first match and came back stronger in the second. Both Tests so far have been exciting and full of quality cricket. Now it will be interesting to see how England responds. After the second Test, the pressure seems to be shifting — and that’s a great sign for India moving forward,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor