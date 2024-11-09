Dhruv Jurel's consecutive fifties vs Australia A boosts his Test case

Melbourne, Nov 9 Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has boosted his case for a potential spot in India’s senior Test team with two crucial half-centuries in challenging conditions while playing for India A against Australia A in the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jurel’s innings in both turns were marked by composure and technical proficiency, highlighting his readiness for the pressures of international cricket. With the senior Indian team gearing up for a five-match Test series against Australia later this month, Jurel's performances come at a timely moment, especially as the squad searches for consistency in the middle order.

In the first innings, the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter came to the crease at a faltering score of 11/4. Remaining calm, Jurel crafted an impressive 80 off 186 balls, shepherding the lower order and stabilising India A’s innings.

His second outing was equally commanding, coming in at 44/4 and putting up 68 off 122 balls, anchoring the innings when the top order collapsed once more, helping the team reach 229 with a solid 94-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Another wicketkeeper-batter, KL Rahul who was also added in the India A squad ahead of the second unofficial Test, struggled in both the innings. Given the chance to open the Indian innings, he scored four and 10 runs, respectively.

Both innings were played under tough conditions, with MCG’s overcast skies and a lively pitch aiding the Australian bowlers. These knocks demonstrated not only Jurel’s technique and temperament but also his maturity under pressure.

After the solid performances in both innings, former India cricketer turned commentator, Aakash Chopra advocated for the inclusion of Jurel in the playing XI as a pure batter and wrote on X, "Dhruv Jurel will be playing as a pure batter in the first Test."

At the MCG, Jurel’s adaptability was evident. He played the ball under his eyes, showing control with soft hands, avoiding risky drives, and excelling with his timing on both pull shots and uppercuts. His choice of strokes was expansive, yet judicious, as he mixed defensive resolve with a strategic attacking game.

Given India’s recent struggles in the middle order, particularly following their recent home series defeat to New Zealand, Jurel’s temperament under pressure is precisely what the selectors are looking for. The team has grappled with inconsistency in the middle order, an area where Jurel’s grit and reliability could prove invaluable.

Jurel, alongside senior player KL Rahul, was flown to Australia ahead of the senior team’s arrival to participate in India A’s match, allowing him a firsthand experience of Australian conditions. His exposure to the pace and bounce of Australian pitches at the MCG, one of the largest grounds in world cricket, has only strengthened his claim for a middle-order role in the upcoming Test series.

