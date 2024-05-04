Di Maria on Inter Miami radar

Buenos Aires, May 4 Argentina World Cup winner Angel Di Maria was reported to join his national teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer.

Di Maria's contract with Portuguese club Benfica is due to expire next month and Inter Miami is among the frontrunners to secure the 36-year-old's signature, Argentina's TyC Sports reported.

The right winger previously expressed a desire to return to his original club Rosario Central but has reportedly changed his mind due to security concerns in the Argentine city.

Di Maria has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions for Benfica this season.

