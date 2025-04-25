Diamond Harbour FC postpone victory march in wake of Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, April 25 Diamond Harbour Football Club (DHFC), have postponed their victory march that was scheduled for Sunday, April 27. The celebratory procession was to mark the club's historic I-League 2 title win and their promotion to the I-League.

However, in light of the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, DHFC’s Chief Patron, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the event’s indefinite postponement as a mark of respect for the victims.

"Diamond Harbour Football Club was set to celebrate a historic triumph; being crowned I-League 2 Champions and qualifying for the I-League with a Victory March on Sunday, 27th April. However, in light of the tragic Pahalgam attack, our Chief Patron Abhishek Banerjee has decided to postpone the event indefinitely as a mark of respect. We stand in solidarity with the victims and their families," the club said in a statement.

The decision came less than 24 hours after DHFC etched its name in the history books with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Chanmari FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizwal. A late 85th-minute goal by Rabi Mandi, courtesy of a beautiful swirling delivery from the left wing, sealed the title for the West Bengal-based outfit.

Heading into the match, DHFC needed just a point to secure the championship. With that win, they not only lifted the I-League 2 trophy but extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 15 matches - comprising 11 wins and 4 draws. Earlier in the season, DHFC had won the I-League 3 title to earn promotion to the second division.

Now, with their place in the I-League secured, Diamond Harbour FC joins an elite list of West Bengal clubs to play in the national league — following the iconic East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, and Mohammedan Sporting, all of whom have transitioned to the Indian Super League.

