"Did not think too much about result": Sonam Uttam Maskar after winning silver at ISSF World Cup Final

New Delhi [India], October 15 : After clinching silver medal at ISSF World Cup Final 2024, Sonam Uttam Maskar opened up on what was going through her mind during the last stages of the competition.

Sonam Uttam Maskar clinched the silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 in Delhi on Tuesday. The 22-year-old impressed with a score of 252.9 to secure her podium finish.

China's Yuting Huang claimed the gold medal, while French shooter Oceanne Muller took home the bronze. The other Indian finalist, Tilottama Sen, finished sixth with a score of 167.7.

"It feels great, everyone was cheerful during the final. So, I really liked playing on home ground and the idea was to perform and give my best not thinking too much about the result and it went well. The only thing going on in my mind was not to think too much about the result. Do the best what you can in the situation," Sonam Uttam Maskar told ANI.

The shooter also spoke about her qualification round where she said that she was struggling a lot.

"There was a lot of struggle in the qualification but I overcame it. We don't have to do anything else but to play with a calm mind," the player added.

The 10m Air Pistol Men and Women's finals are also lined up on day one. All the finals will be preceded by qualification rounds.The World Cup will see 131 of the world's top shooters from 37 nations including multiple reigning Olympic champions participate in the season ending competition which will determine the year's best shooter of the year, in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

A squad of 23 Indian top guns will also be among them, taking on the world's shooting elite at home.

The world's top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout 2024, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions and reigning world champions have achieved direct qualification in each of the 12 events, for the New Delhi shooting extravaganza.

Three events, the men's 10m Air Pistol, the men's Trap and the women's 25m Pistol will in-fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros. All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha, will also be there to defend their titles.

The competition is being held from October 14 to 18.

