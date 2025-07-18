Diogo Jota inducted into Wolves’ hall of fame

London, July 18 Wolves have announced that Diogo Jota has been inducted into the club's Hall of Fame, paying tribute to both his outstanding contributions on the pitch and the profound impact his untimely passing has had on the footballing world.

The Hall of Fame, which is run independently by a committee chaired by Wolves legend John Richards, made this rare and heartfelt decision swiftly following the tragic deaths of Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, the Premier League club said.

Jota and his 25-year-old brother, Andre Silva - also a professional footballer - died in a car accident on July 3 in Zamora, Spain.

Inductions into the most coveted part of the club’s museum are typically the result of detailed discussions over many weeks or months, but in this case, the decision was unanimous - a reflection of the overwhelming emotion felt by supporters and the wider football community, and the remarkable legacy Diogo leaves behind.," Wolves said in a statement.

The Portugal international joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in July 2017, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances for the club. He played a crucial role in helping Wolves secure the Championship title in the 2017-18 season, earning promotion to the Premier League.

“There is such a feeling of sadness and disbelief around this awful tragedy that we wanted to make this tribute of our own as soon as we could,” said Wolves Hall of Fame chairman and club vice president John Richards.

“His record of 44 goals at Wolves, and then 65 at Liverpool as a Premier League title winner, speaks volumes. So many fans across the game – especially in Portugal after he helped them win the Nations League this summer – are feeling his loss deeply. We saw no reason to delay this decision.

“We hope it will bring a little comfort to those who were close to Diogo and Andre, and we trust Wolves supporters will understand that this gesture is made with real love and admiration, and also fully justified, he added.

Wolves will commemorate the lives of Jota and Andre at two upcoming home fixtures - their final pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo on August 9, and their Premier League opener against Manchester City a week later.

