Divorce Is Difficult? Sania Mirza Shares Cryptic Post After Deleting Photos With Shoaib Malik

As per the reports Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage is in trouble. The couple has been married for 12 years and have a son, Izhaan, who is 11 years old. However, recent reports suggest that the two have been living separately for several months and are considering divorce.

The rumors of a rift in the couple's marriage first surfaced in 2022, when Malik was photographed with Pakistani model Ayesha Omar. Malik denied any wrongdoing, but the photos sparked speculation that the couple was having marital problems. In December 2023, Mirza deleted all photos of Malik from her Instagram account. This further fueled speculation that the couple was headed for divorce.

Mirza has since posted a cryptic message on her Instagram story that appears to be about her marriage. The message reads, "Marriage is hard, divorce is hard. Being fat is hard, being fit is hard. Being in debt is hard, being financially disciplined is hard. Communicating is hard, not communicating is hard. You have to choose one hard thing. Life is never easy. It's always hard. But you have to choose the hard thing. So choose wisely."

Neither Mirza nor Malik has commented publicly on the rumors of a divorce.