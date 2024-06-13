Divya Deshmukh wins World Junior Chess Championship 2024

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 : Divya Deshmukh added another significant title to her already impressive collection on Thursday by winning the World Junior Chess Championship 2024 in Gandhinagar in the U-20 category.

She defeated Bulgarian Beloslava Krasteva in the championship round. Divya and Krasteva are the two junior girls ranked in the top 20 by FIDE ratings, out of the 101 players from 27 countries competing in the tournament. The third-ranked Indian would finish first with a win.

In the final five rounds of the open and girls' categories, Divya held the only advantage. On 5.5 points, she was the clear favourite at the start.

She won her first World Junior girl's chess championship by going undefeated in the entire competition.

Divya expressed her feelings after winning the tournament.

"I think the Gujarat association has organised it well. Playing venues are good, the hotels were good and I face no issue here. Hopefully, more tournaments will be organised here. I played well, and I am satisfied with my gameplay," Divya told ANI.

"I am very happy, the tournament was well organised and hence was a bit easier for me. It was tough, a few players were so good that their ratings didn't match how good the players they are... My family has been with me through thick and thin...I have no plans for the future as of now. I want to be GM (grandmaster) as soon as possible. I have no particular role model as such but there are people from whom I draw inspiration," the junior champion added.

The Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also congratulated the winners World Junior Chess Championship 2024.

"I have been told that in this championship event, more than 225 players from 46 countries took part in it. When the players are before the chess board, you not only play to win but you play for your country. I congratulate the players whoever has won..." Bhupendra said.

In the girls' section, Mariam Mkrtchyan took the runner-up spot after finishing half a point behind Divya. Azerbaijan's Ayan Allahverdiyeva was third.

In the penultimate round, the International Master (IM) triumphed over Sachi Jain, another Indian, bringing her total to nine points. The 18-year-old was ahead of Armenia's Mariam Mkrtchyan by half a point.

