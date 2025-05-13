Djokovic and Murray end coaching partnership ahead of French Open

New Delhi, May 13 Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have ended their coaching partnership by mutual agreement. The announcement comes after just six months of working together. While brief, their stint included moments of promise, particularly at the Australian Open, where Djokovic reached the semifinals before an injury forced him to retire mid-match.

The two shared warm words as they parted ways. Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, expressed gratitude and affection: "Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over the last six months on and off the court — really enjoyed deepening our friendship together,” Djokovic said in a statement.

Murray, 37, who had made his first foray into coaching after decades on the court, replied with equal warmth: "Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together, and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Though Murray had joined Djokovic’s team in November with an “indefinite” arrangement — primarily focused on the US swing and some clay-court events — their union ultimately spanned just four tournaments. Despite a promising start in Melbourne, where Murray’s tactical input was praised, Djokovic’s 2024 season has so far been riddled with inconsistency.

He has exited in the opening round of four of his past five events, including a shock defeat in Monte Carlo and a missed appearance at the Italian Open without explanation. The one bright spot came in Miami, where Djokovic reached the final without dropping a set, only to lose to 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in two closely contested tie-breaks.

Murray was in the stands throughout that Miami run, a quiet but focused presence. Yet, even then, the signs were that their experiment, however enjoyable, was not destined to be long-term.

In Geneva next week, Djokovic will look to turn his clay-court fortunes around, having accepted a wildcard into the ATP 250 event as preparation for the looming French Open. He remains without a win on clay this year, and questions are swirling about his fitness and form heading into Roland Garros.

"I'm very pleasantly surprised with his dedication and professionalism, considering he's never had the experience of working as a tennis coach," Djokovic said in Melbourne. "It comes naturally to him. His IQ, generally, and tennis IQ are very high. He observes and speaks when it's most important."

He added that their conversations had taken on a different tone — more introspective, more personal — than anything they'd shared as competitors. "I must say at the beginning it was a bit of a strange feeling to share insights with him, not just about the game, but about how I feel, about life in general. Not in a negative way, but just in a way I had never done that with him because he was always one of my greatest rivals."

For Murray also the experience was deeply humbling. He admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by the attention he received during the Australian Open, deflecting credit to Djokovic’s long-serving team: “They've done an incredible job over many, many years. I was just trying to help where I could.”

