‘Do-or-die’: Renewed Savita Punia aims for World Cup qualification

New Delhi, Dec 27 Indian women’s hockey stalwart Savita Punia is in a reflective yet determined phase of her career as he prepares herself for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking exclusively to IANS ahead of the Hockey India League (HIL) season with Soorma Hockey Club, the experienced goalkeeper opened up about her retirement plans, evolving relationship with Rani Rampal, the rise of young talent, leadership dynamics and her hopes for World Cup qualification.

Soorma had a strong start to their campaign in the first Women’s Hockey India League last year. They kicked off with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Bengal Tigers, then narrowly beat the Odisha Warriors 2-1, who eventually became champions, before losing 0-2 to Delhi SG Pipers.

The return fixtures yielded mixed results. Soorma made a strong comeback with a 5-1 win over Delhi but subsequently lost to Odisha in a penalty shootout. They then beat Bengal 4-2 to secure a spot in the final, where they once again lost to Odisha Warriors.

Having shared the field with Rani Rampal as teammates during the Tokyo Olympics, Soorma Hockey Club co-captain Savita says the bond remains strong, even as their roles have changed at Soorma, with Rani now serving as mentor.

“I share a very good relationship with her because we’ve already played together for a long time for India. For quite some time, we were also captain and vice-captain—around three to four years,” Savita said.

“There are certain things where even without speaking much, there’s a lot of mutual understanding. Today she is our team’s mentor, which is definitely a very good thing for the team.”

Savita believes Rani’s presence is especially valuable for younger players transitioning into senior-level hockey. “After playing for India for so long, becoming our mentor is extremely beneficial, especially for the young athletes,” she added.

“On the field we have very direct, sharp conversations that are effective for the team. Off the field too, if something comes up, we talk it through and resolve it together.”

Asked about the next generation at Soorma, Savita didn’t hesitate in naming a few standouts. “Definitely Sonam and Hina (Bano), and also Nidhi, for me, she’s a really good goalkeeper. Binima (Dhan) is also a great player,” she said.

“This platform gives them a chance. If they perform well here, they know it’s a great opportunity to break into the senior team.”

With the Junior World Cup recently concluded and the HIL underway, Savita feels the timing couldn’t be better. “This is the right time for them to perform well and make their way into the senior side.”

Savita credits Soorma Hockey Club’s culture as a key reason for individual and collective growth. “Last season was really, really good for us both as a team and as individuals. The environment here helps everyone. Just looking at our staff makes us want to do better because of the support, motivation, and clarity they provide,” she said.

She spoke highly of the support system created by head coach Jude Menezes, the analytical staff and the high-performance unit. “I always believe that if the environment is good, then even if I don’t perform well one day, because my team and staff are so supportive, I might not even need a psychologist the next day. I can overcome it myself.”

Speaking of the off-the-field atmosphere, Savita says, “We joke around a lot, which builds strong connections. Players like Baljeet, Nisha, and Mumtaz joined us this season, and we were genuinely happy. We really want to show everyone how good the Soorma environment is.”

Sharing captaincy responsibilities, Savita feels, has removed unnecessary pressure from individuals.

“For me, it doesn’t really matter whether you are captain or not. What’s important is that if you’re a senior player, you have to take responsibility,” she said.

“Nobody needs to tell you, ‘Savita, you have to do this.’ You learn from your seniors, and it becomes an automatic responsibility.”

She emphasised that leadership at Soorma is collective. “Honestly, there is no stress about being captain or co-captain here because everyone is involved in some way. Otherwise, usually the captain carries extra pressure and sometimes can’t play her natural game. That’s not the case here,” Savita said.

The same philosophy, she noted, applies to the Indian team as well. “It’s all our duty, nothing extra.”

With India yet to qualify for next year’s World Cup, Savita made it clear that the team’s mindset is uncompromising.

“As players, we are always hopeful. But more than that, in our hearts and minds, there is no other option. For us, it’s a must-win situation—do or die,” she said.

She believes the team has the quality to aim higher than just qualification. “Our target is not just qualification but finishing on the podium. Qualification is just the first step.”

Fitness, however, remains a key focus. “Some players are in rehab, so that’s a key area. The HIL is a very good platform just before the qualifiers,” she explained.

“When you play with a free mind, you realise your true capacity—and that helps us prepare better for the World Cup.” Savita candidly admitted that retirement has crossed her mind, more than once. “Honestly, I’ve contemplated retirement twice before,” she said.

The first time was after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. “I thought about retiring after the Paris Olympics because we had so much hope of qualifying. Our preparation was very good, but it was a setback for me. I felt that after so many years of hard work, it was important to end on a good note. I felt that maybe I was making the decision out of frustration and sadness,” she recalled.

“My husband told me that if, after one year, I regretted not giving it one more try, that time would be gone forever. That really touched me.”

Family support ultimately kept her going. “If my husband and family are with me, then what is there to fear?”

The second time came after the previous HIL season, driven by family responsibilities. “I’m a very family-oriented person. My parents have supported me so much, and now my in-laws also need me,” she said.

For now, Savita is clear about her immediate future. “Right now, I’m only thinking up to HIL 2026 and then the Asian Games. We’ll see after that. Definitely not LA, but Asian Games for sure.”

At a stage when many athletes begin to wind down, Savita remains focused, grounded by experience, strengthened by support, and driven by some unfinished business in Indian hockey.

