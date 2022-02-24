Double Paralympic Medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu thanks PM Modi for starting 'Meet the Champions' initiative

Paralympic Gold and Silver medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu on Thursday visited Salem's Holy Angles Girls' Matric. Higher Secondary School and spoke to the students about the importance of sports and a balanced diet in one's life.

Mariyappan, who interacted with the students of more than 75 schools during his visit, spoke about the importance of sports and a healthy lifestyle in a student's life and stressed the importance of having a well-balanced diet.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting such a unique initiative and said 'I am thankful to be part of Meet the Champion initiative in Salem and would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for starting such an initiative that involves the sporting fraternity.'

PM Modi during his interaction with the Paralympians and Olympians post the Tokyo Olympics/Paralympics had requested them to visit 75 schools and encourage the future generation to take up sports.

'Meet the Champions' initiative is part of the government's 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' that was kicked off by Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December 2021 and was taken ahead by Olympic Bronze medallist Bajrang Punia in Haryana, Olympic sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy in Rameshwaram, Paralympic Bronze medallist Sharad Kumar in Kerela and Olympic Swimmer Srihari Natraj in Karnataka.

After his interaction with the local students, Mariyappan also played a game of Volleyball with the young kids and showed his serving skills on the court.

The unique school visit campaign is jointly being organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, where the Olympians and Paralympians share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to eat right and also give an overall inspirational boost to school children.

( With inputs from ANI )

