DP World delivers on grassroots golf project in India

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], March 28 : DP World has continued its partnership with The Golf Foundation India, by donating a large quantity of golf equipment; including 10,000 balls, new golf clubs, clothing and training aids, ahead of the Indian Open on the DP World Tour.

A donation ceremony to mark the occasion took place at the Indian Open venue, DLF Golf and Country Club, with 15 teenagers invited by The Golf Foundation as well as a surprise visit from DP World Tour player Rahil Gangjee. Two-time Ladies European Tour winner Diksha Dagar and the chairman of Indian Open Committee, SK Shartma were also there to spectate.

Following the ceremony, the youngsters, who had travelled from Jandiali Village in Punjab, were treated to an interactive golf clinic with Aman Raj where they were given the chance to hit some balls alongside the DP World Tour professionals on the driving range and learn from the Indian golfer.

The Golf Foundation, who were chosen as one of the initiatives beneficiaries, (India) supports talented young golfers from underprivileged backgrounds to nurture the future of Indian Golf. DP World supports the foundations mission and the equipment donated will make a big difference to the group from Punjab who currently use construction rods moulded into various clubs and ping pong balls to practice with. The hope is that one day a new champion will be inspired to follow in the footsteps of Indian golfers such as Shubhankar Sharma and compete on the DP World Tour.

"We are delighted to receive this special donation from DP World, ahead of the Hero Indian Open. The golf balls and equipment will have a real impact in supporting young talent across India, especially those in Jandiali Village but also Indian golfers with disabilities, making the game more accessible. The work that DP World is doing to help grow golf around the world is remarkable and we are very thankful that The Golf Foundation is one of their preferred beneficiaries," said Amit Luthra, The Golf Foundation, Founder, President, and former Asian Games Gold Medalist.

