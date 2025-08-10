DPL 2025: North Delhi Strikers deliver all-round performance to beat Purani Dilli 6

New Delhi, Aug 10 North Delhi Strikers produced a superb show with bat and ball to beat Purani Dilli 6 by 27 runs in the 16th match of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) Season 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 180, Purani Dilli 6 stumbled early, losing three wickets for 13 runs in the initial overs. However, a resilient partnership between Vansh Bedi and Pranav Pant revived their innings. Bedi’s explosive 33 off 17 balls, featuring three sixes, coupled with Pant’s steady 40, brought hope of a comeback.

Despite the fightback, Purani Dilli 6 faltered in the death overs, ultimately getting bowled out for 152 in 20 overs, falling well short of the target. North Delhi Strikers’ bowlers, led by Deepanshu Gulia’s three wickets and supported by Harshit Rana and others, maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, North Delhi Strikers got off to a flying start, thanks to an aggressive opening partnership between Sarthak Ranjan and Arnav Bugga. The duo raced to 58 without loss inside the powerplay, with Ranjan taking the lead in scoring, smashing 38 runs off 21 deliveries, while Bugga provided solid support with 18 from 15 balls.

The partnership continued to dominate until the breakthrough came in the 10th over as Lalit Yadav dismissed Ranjan (51). In the next over, Arnav Bugga, who had built momentum with a fluent 39 from 26 deliveries, was dismissed by Udhav Mohan. Soon after, Lalit Yadav added to the pressure by claiming another important scalp of Yajas Sharma. The Strikers lost couple of more wickets in quick succession in middle overs courtesy of disciplined bowling from Udhav Mohan, Lalit Yadav, and Rajneesh Dadar, who all ensured the innings didn’t completely run away from the fielding side as they restricted the Strikers to 179/8.

Brief scores: North Delhi Strikers 179/8 in 20 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 51, Arnav Bugga 39, Rajneesh Dadar 3-39) beat Purani Dilli 6 152/10 in 20 overs (Pranav Pant 40, Vansh Bedi 33, Deepanshu Gulia 3-17).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor