Dream Sports C'ship: East Bengal FC, Punjab FC set for mega clash after exciting end to group stages

Mumbai, June 5 East Bengal FC and Punjab FC will fight for the Dream Sports Championship trophy on Friday after topping their respective groups on Matchday 3 of the National Finals at the CIDCO Football Ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Punjab FC finished ahead of Chennaiyin FC in Group A on the basis of a superior goal difference after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw. In the other game, Football 4 Change’s 3-0 victory over Dempo SC secured them third spot in their group.

Group B was witness to a goal fest after East Bengal FC thrashed Mumbai City FC 7-1 courtesy of five goals from Debojit Roy. Dipu Sardar and Sumit Durlov also found the net for East Bengal to ensure they finished the group stages as the highest goalscorers with 13 to their name.

Meanwhile, FC Goa came back twice against Lah Bet FC to win their match 3-2. Shawn Fernandes bagged a brace and also scored the winner in the 89th minute as FC Goa settled for the second spot in their group.

