Duleep Trophy: Easwaran, Kamboj & Gaikwad star as India B-India C game ends in a draw

Anantapur, Sep 15 Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran carried his bat through the India B innings to be unbeaten on 157 while pacer Anshul Kamboj converted his five-wicket haul into a career-best spell of 8-69 as the India B-India C game in the Duleep Trophy second round ended in a draw at the Rural Development Trust Stadium ‘B’ on Sunday.

With this result, India C got three points due to taking a first-innings lead and remains on top of the standings. Resuming day four from 309/7, India B were bowled out for 332 with Kamboj taking out Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar quickly.

Easwaran was not out on 157 off 286 balls, laced with 14 fours and a six, becoming just the seventh player to carry his bat throughout a Duleep Trophy game. But lack of support from other batters meant India B conceded a 193-run first-innings lead.

Kamboj, hailing from Haryana and picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, became just the third fast-bowler in the history of Duleep Trophy to pick eight or more wickets in an innings of the tournament. His 8-69 is now the second-best figures by a pacer in Duleep Trophy after former India player Debasis Mohanty’s 10-46.

In the second innings, India C lost B Sai Sudharsan when he was castled by Mukesh for 11. Gaikwad and Rajat Patidar (42) put on a stand of 96 runs for the second wicket, before the latter was trapped lbw by Musheer Khan.

Leg-spinner Chahar had first-innings centurion Ishan Kishan casted for just one, and returned to trap Gaikwad lbw for 62 off 93 balls. Abishek Porel and Baba Indrajith hanged around before it was decided to shake hands and end the match with a drawn result early in the afternoon.

Brief Scores: India C 525/10 and 128/4 declared (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62, Rajat Patidar 42; Rahul Chahar 2-8) draw with India B 332/10 (Abhimanyu Easwaran 157 not out, N Jagadeesan 70; Anshul Kamboj 8-69)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor