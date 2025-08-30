Duleep Trophy: Shubham’s century helps Central Zone to continue dominating North East Zone

Bengaluru, Aug 30 Shubham Sharma struck a fine 122 while skipper Rajat Patidar and Yash Rathod hit fifties each to help Central Zone consolidate their dominance over North East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy clash at the BCCI COE Ground 2 on Saturday.

In the morning, the North East Zone’s innings ended swiftly when they were bowled out for 185, giving the Central Zone a mammoth lead of 347 runs. After choosing not to enforce the follow-on, Shubham piled on the misery in his knock of 122 coming off 215 balls, and laced with 17 boundaries.

Skipper Patidar’s breezy 66 came in 72 balls, laced with six fours and three sixes, while Rathod’s 78 came off 83 deliveries and had 11 boundaries. Though the North East Zone managed to end the day with three quick wickets, they are already staring at the prospect of suffering a massive defeat, as Central Zone declared their second innings at 331/7 in 80.3 overs.

Resuming from 179/7, the North East Zone added just six runs before Khaleel Ahmed removed Tamang. Soon after, Akash Kumar was dismissed by Deepak Chahar while Ankur Malik fell for 42 to Khaleel to bring a swift end to the North East Zone’s first innings.

With opener Aryan Juyal still sidelined after being struck on the abdomen on day one, Danish Malewar was promoted to open the batting with Aayush Pandey at the top. But Malewar, who made 203 in the first innings, fell to Bishworjit Konthoujam in the ninth over for 15.

Konthoujam then struck again to remove Pandey for 12, and followed it up by dismissing Harsh Dubey, who was promoted up the order, for four. From the other end, Shubham looked positive by striking three boundaries quickly. He and Patidar, who hit 125 in the first innings, brought up their fifties in quick time before Malik broke the 122-run partnership by removing the latter.

Shubham went on to bring up his 12th first-class century, while Rathod marched forward to hit his second successive half-century of the match. Though the duo fell apart from Aditya Thakare being run out due to a mix-up, Deepak Chahar provided for some entertainment by hitting two fours and a six in his 21 not out, before the declaration came from Central Zone at stumps.

Brief scores:

Central Zone 532/4 dec and 331/7 dec in 80.3 overs (Shubham Sharma 122, Yash Rathod 78; Akash Kumar 2-44, Bishworjit Konthoujam 2-67) lead North East Zone 185 all out in 69.3 overs (Karnajit Yumnam 48, Ankur Malik 42; Aditya Thakare 3-23, Harsh Dubey 2-20) by 678 runs

