Each one of you has overcome challenges and emerged as winners: Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates para athletics

New Delhi [India], September 5 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday felicitated the members of the Indian Para-athletics contingent on their triumphant return to India after their outstanding performances at the Paris 2024 Paralympics. Union Minister felicitated the athletes, coaches, and support staff during the ceremony.

Addressing the contingent, Mandaviya expressed his admiration and appreciation for their remarkable achievements.

"I am thrilled to meet six Paralympics debutant athletes today. I want to congratulate Deepthi on winning a medal in her very first participation in this prestigious event. To the others, I give you my best wishes for the future Paralympics, where I am confident you will win medals. Remember, playing is not just about medals, each one of you has overcome the challenges life has presented and emerged as winners. You are all an inspiration to millions of youth across India," Mandaviya said as quoted by a PIB release.

Among those present were athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who won the bronze in the Women's 400m T20 category on her Paralympic debut, and her fellow debutant athletes Ravi Rongali (Men's Shotput F40), Rakshita Raju (Women's 1500m T11), Kanchan Lakhani (Women's Discus Throw F53), Sakshi Kasana (Women's Discus Throw F55), and Manu (Men's Shotput F37), along with their coaches Rahul Balakrishna, Suresh Kumar Kuruba, Sunil Lakhani, and escort.

Deepthi, whose talent was discovered by SAI coach N Ramesh in Hyderabad, started her para-athletics journey in 2019. She has been a Khelo India athlete since 2018 and is now a TOPS athlete. In a short period, she has won many international competitions including a God Medal at the Asian Para Games and a Gold Medal at the 2024 World Championship, where she broke the world record. In the domestic circuit, she made a mark by winning two medals at the Khelo India Youth Games in 2020.

After the felicitation program, Deepthi said, "I am so happy that I could win a medal for the country. I won a bronze medal now, but I will try to win a gold next time." the release added.

