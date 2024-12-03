Ebenyo and Kebede return to defend titles at World 25K Kolkata

Kolkata, Dec 3 Defending champions Daniel Ebenyo (Kenya) and Sutume Kebede (Ethiopia) will return to defend their titles in the world's first World Athletics Gold Label 25K Race, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, which is scheduled on December 15.

The current event record in the men's category is also held by Daniel Ebenyo, with a timing of 1:11:13, and the women's record is held by Sutume Kebede, with a timing of 1:18:47.

Kolkata will witness some of the world's best athletes take centre stage at the USD 1,42,214 prize money race. With equal prize money for the men and women winners, the top three winners each stand to win USD 15,000, USD 10,000, and USD 7,000, respectively. The runners will be further incentivised by an event record bonus of USD 5,000.

The women's line-up for 2024 also includes Desi Jisa from Bahrain, who won the 2022 edition here. Jisa was part of the Bahraini team that took a bronze medal in the World Cross-country Championships in 2017 and placed second in the recent Doha (2023) and Seoul (2024) marathons.

"I am always eager to run again in Kolkata and am happy to be part of the Tata Steel World 25K in 2024," said Jisa, returning here after a year's absence.

Another past champion in Kolkata (2017), Degitu Azimeraw, hails from Jisa's native nation, Ethiopia. Earlier this year, she won the Barcelona Marathon, clocking 2:19:52. She made an incredible comeback to place sixth in the recent edition of the Chicago Marathon in October after a baby pause, and she will be another notable runner to watch in Kolkata. Her country-mate Alemaddis Eyayu, the winner in this year's Delhi Half Marathon, is making her debut in 25K.

Kenyan Viola Chepngeno, who finished third in Delhi last year, and Ethiopia's cross-country World bronze medalist Shintayehu Lewetegn confirmed their entries.

Early this year, Kebede improved her personal bests in the half marathon (1:04:37) and marathon (2:15:55) to take initial world leads in both events in 2024. It set the tone for faster timing and a keen contest among women runners.

Daniel Ebenyo is aiming to better his timing (1:11:13) from last year, which was just 5 seconds slower than his country-mate Eliud Kipchoge's 1:11:08 record while setting the World Record 2:01:09 in the Berlin Marathon two years ago, to become the absolute owner of the 25K.

"The Kolkata roads are fast, and conditions are ideal; it is a perfect opportunity for me to defend my title and better my timing," the reigning champion Ebenyo revealed while confirming his entry for 2024.

Kenya's Benson Kipruto and Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia will make the men's field attractive. Earlier this year, Kipruto won the Tokyo Marathon with a season-leading time of 2:02:16. While doing so, he was officially timed 1:11:39 at 25K. He went on to win the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics this summer.

Alew finished just outside the podium in Kolkata last year but was lucky to compensate for it after a month with a second-place finish in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. The presence of Kipruto and Alew alongside Ebenyo is already suggesting a great race in Bengal's capital in mid-December, and anticipation is high for some remarkable performances.

Two other notable entries in the men's section are Stephen Kissa and Diriba Girma. Kissa, the Ugandan, finished fifth in the World Championships Marathon in Budapest last year. Diriba (21), the younger brother of multiple world championship medalist Lamecha Girma, is expecting a big break on his entry into the road running circuit.

Speaking about the immensely competitive international athlete line-up in the elite category, Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, "The return of the defending champions and course record holders, Ebenyo and Kebede, augurs well for the world's first, World Athletics Gold Label 25K race It underscores the event's growing global stature.

Amateur registrations, across categories have soared as well to new highs, bearing testimony to the widespread popularity of the event.

We wish all participants the very best as they prepare to go the distance on Sunday, December 15th.

Over 20,000 amateurs from India and around the world will participate in the ninth edition of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

Elite Field for the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2024

Men

1. Daniel Ebenyo (KEN/1995) (25KM PB 1:11:13)

2. Benson Kipruto (KEN/1991) (HM PB 60.06)

3. Stephen Kissa (UGA/1988) (HM PB 58:56)

4. Haymanot Alew (ETH/1997) 1:13:44

5. Bravin Kiptoo (KEN/2001) (HM PB 59:37)

6. Samuel Kibet (UGA/2001) (HM PB 60:50)

7. Dejene Hailu (ETH/2003) (HM PB 61:16)

8. Teka Assefa (ETH) (HM PB 61:47)

9. Anthony Kipchirchir (KEN/2001) (HM PB 62:02)

10. Diriba Girma (ETH/2003) Debut

11. Alazar Tefera (ETH/2004) Debut

12. Asbel Rutto (KEN/2002) Debut

13. Bernard Cheptoch (UGA/1992) Debut

14. Emmanuel Kibet (UGA/2004) (PACER)

15. Rodgers Murei (KEN/2002) (PACER)

Women

1. Sutume Kebede (ETH/1999) (25KM PB 1:18:47)

2. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH/1999) (HM PB 66:07)

3. Desi Jisa (BRN/1997) (25KM PB 1:21:04)

4. Viola Chepngeno (KEN/2000) (HM PB 66:43)

5. Alemaddis Eyayu (ETH/1999) (HM PB 67:04)

6. Meseret Dinke (ETH/1996) (HM PB 69:53)

7. Annet Chelangat (UGA/1993) (HM PB 70:16)

8. Sintayehu Lewetegn (ETH/1996) (HM PB 70:23)

9. Misgane Alemayehu (ETH/2004) Debut

10. Thomas Higgs (GBR/1996) (PACER)

11. Abrham Kebede (ETH/1997) (PACER)

