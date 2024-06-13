Edin Terzic part ways with Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund, June 13 Edin Terzic has parted ways with Borussia Dortmund after finishing runners-up in the Champions League.

Dortmund lost 2-0 to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the Champions League summit clash at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 2.

Terzic won the DFB Cup with the side in 2021 and finished runner-up in 2023. In the official statement issued by the club stated that the German "asked to terminate his contract immediately".

“Dear Borussians, even though it pains me greatly right now, I want to inform you that I will be leaving BVB… it was a tremendous honour to lead this great club to DFB-Pokal victory and also recently to a Champions League final”, Terzić said.

“After our final in Wembley, I’ve asked the management for conversation because, after ten years here at BVB, including five years in the coaching team and two and a half years as head coach, now I feel that the upcoming restart should be led by a new person," he added.

In the recently-concluded Bundesliga season, Dortmund finished fifth, its worst result for nine years, and was knocked out of the German Cup in the round of 16.

Borussia Dortmund's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, emphasised: "Edin Terzic has done outstanding work during his time at BVB. We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude. Edin and I will always remain friends."

