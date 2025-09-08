Ekitike ready for 'tough competition' at Liverpool with Isak's signing

New Delhi, Sep 8 Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike has expressed enthusiasm over the club’s blockbuster signing of Alexander Isak, calling the competition for places in the squad an exciting challenge.

The Swedish forward joined from Newcastle United in a British record deal worth 125 million pound while Ekitike himself became Liverpool’s third-costliest recruit of the summer after Isak and German midfielder Florian Wirtz, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for 100 million pound plus add-ons.

Ekitike has made a strong start to life at Anfield, scoring three goals in his first four outings for the reigning Premier League champions.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ekitike acknowledged the competition brought by record signing Isak but welcomed the challenge.

"When you play for the best teams, you inevitably expect to be competing with the best players. Isak is a player I used to watch, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure. It's going to be tough competition, but I'm going to work hard to be good and perform well so that it's just the coach's problem," he said.

The French striker arrived this summer after an impressive 2024–25 season with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 15 goals in 33 Bundesliga matches, earning himself a big-money move to Liverpool.

Ekitike is still awaiting news on whether he will earn his first senior start for France in Tuesday’s clash against Iceland. At club level, the Liverpool striker has already indicated his willingness to be flexible with his role should another forward be brought into the line-up.

Ekitike suggested the left flank as a potential position he could fill, though that spot is currently occupied by Cody Gakpo, who has started all four of Liverpool’s games this season, contributing one goal and two assists.

Speaking to French media, the 22-year-old also admitted he relishes the added pressure and spotlight that comes with representing the reigning Premier League champions.

"Obviously my life has changed. It’s a big move and I’m watched a thousand times more, but I’m taking it positively, it’s really good. It’s the position I wanted to be in," he said.

"When you have this kind of standard, you have to show that you belong here and you have to continue to perform. But it’s a position that I like and that I want to keep."

