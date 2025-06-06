Elavenil, Ramita, Maddeneni among 20 other athletes to represent India at ISSF Shooting World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 6 : Indian athletes are all set to participate in the 2025 ISSF Shooting World Cup Rifle / Pistol event, which will take place in Munich, Germany, from June 8 to 16.

Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal, and Maddeneni Umamahesh, who have been training at the Gun for Glory Shooting Academy, form part of the 23-member contingent, according to an NRAI press release.

Elavenil is an Arjuna Award winner. She represented India twice in the Olympics and won numerous accolades, including golds in two Junior World Cups. She was also awarded the ISSF Shooter of the Year Award in 2019 and is a former World No. 1 in the 10m Air Rifle Women category.

Ramita won a bronze medal at the 2022 Asian Games and was part of the team that won a silver medal in the women's 10 metre air rifle team event. She was an accomplished shooter and a finalist in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Maddeneni has won various medals across the single and mixed categories in the 10M air rifle men's division. Most notably, he is a 2023 Junior World Championship bronze medalist, and won a gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup, Suhl in 2022.

2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Gagan Narang expressed pride in his students, stating as quoted by the NRAI press release, " It is our immense honour to have played a role in the development and training of Ramita, Maddeneni, and Elavenil, all of whom, beyond being top-class shooters, are humble and hardworking individuals. We hope their successes serve as a positive example for all aspiring athletes in India."

All three shooters have been training under Gagan Narang's mentorship and coaching under GFG's High Performance Coach, Neha Chavan.

"I am always grateful to have the opportunity to represent my country. I hope to make the country and all those who supported me proud. Gun For Glory has been a crucial part of my journey and development, and I would like to thank them for their immense support," said Elavenil Valarivan as she gears up to make the nation proud."

