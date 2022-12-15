Elite Sports India organises American Football exhibition games in Jaipur

New Delhi, Dec 15 American Football is one of the biggest sports in the US, and Elite Sports India is all set to make the sport popular in India.

Elite Sports India held exhibition games in Jaipur for both men and women.

The men's event was called Tackle football, which is to dispossess an opponent of the ball, to stop the player from gaining ground towards the goal or to stop them from carrying out what they intend. Shubham Bhati led the Jaipur legends and Krishna Singh led Delhi Defenders. The players were selected after trials. Jaipur Legends won the game 20-06 with Shubham Bhati winning the Most Valuable Player.

On the other hand, the women's event was called Flag Football, here, instead of tackling players to the ground, the defensive team must remove a flag or flag belt from the ball carrier ('deflagging') to end a down. Jaya led the Jaipur Legends and Meenu Dhangar led Delhi Defenders. The final score read 22-0 for Delhi Defenders with Meenu Dhangar winning the MVP.

Talking about the same Shubham Bhai of Jaipur Legends said, "It was a great experience, we enjoyed the sport. I think the sport has a lot of scopes to grow in India and I hope it does. I wish more such games and a league for the same is soon organised."

Winning captain and MVP Meenu Dhangar said, "Flag Football is very interesting, and it tests your skills and pushes you to the limits. I would like to thank Elite Sports India for organizing the same. I hope the sport grows and I would really to continue playing the sport."

Keith DelGreco commissioner of Elite Pro Football in India said, "Both the men's and women's games were excellent. Seeing the play has given me hope that the sport can grow leaps and bounce in India, and we will do everything to ensure that happens."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor