Emma Raducanu coach Nick Cavaday steps down to prioritise health

New Delhi, Jan 24 British tennis star Emma Raducanu is looking for a new coach following the departure of Nick Cavaday, who stepped down from his role to focus on his health. The announcement marks the end of a productive 14-month partnership that saw the 22-year-old return to prominence on the WTA Tour after a challenging period marred by injuries and surgeries.

Cavaday, a former childhood coach of Raducanu, rejoined her team shortly before the 2024 Australian Open. Known for his steady guidance and familiarity with Raducanu’s game, he played a pivotal role in helping her rebound from wrist and ankle surgeries that had sidelined her for much of 2023.

Under his mentorship, Raducanu climbed back into the world’s top 60, showcasing glimpses of the form that saw her win the 2021 US Open as a teenage qualifier.

Reflecting on their time together, Raducanu expressed gratitude to Cavaday. "I'd like to thank Nick for a great partnership over the last year and a bit, especially post-surgeries. I wish him all the best in his next chapter, and no doubt we'll stay in touch,” Raducanu was quoted by BBC Sports as saying.

Cavaday acknowledged the demands of the job and the toll it took on his well-being. "At this moment in time, it's important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar. I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now with a ranking inside the top 60, and I look forward to seeing what she does from here."

Raducanu’s coaching carousel has been a constant subplot in her career. She first made waves at Wimbledon in 2021 under Nigel Sears before teaming up with Andrew Richardson, who guided her to a historic US Open title later that year. Despite their success, Raducanu parted ways with Richardson shortly after the tournament, sparking a series of brief coaching stints with Torben Beltz, Dmitry Tursunov and Sebastian Sachs.

The decision to bring back Cavaday, who had worked with her since she was 10 years old, seemed to offer stability. His tenure coincided with her recovery from injuries and a steady improvement in her performance. However, with his departure, Raducanu now faces the challenge of finding her seventh full-time coach.

Raducanu’s immediate future includes competing in a WTA 250 event in Singapore, accompanied by her fitness trainer Yutaka Nakamura.

