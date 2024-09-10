England hand debut caps to Cox, Bethell, Overton for 1st ODI against Australia

Southampton, Sep 10 England have handed three debut caps to Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethell and Jamie Overton for the first ODI against Australia at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter Cox, who was part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka, is set to make his England debut along with Surrey allrounder Overton and Warwickshire's Bethell in the series opener. Phil Salt was named the captain of the side in the absence of regular skipper Jos Buttler, who is recovering from a right calf injury.

Phil Salt and Will Jacks will open the innings while Jordam Cox, Liam Livingstone, Bethell, Sam Curran and Overton will take care of the middle-order batting.

Adil Rashid is the sole front-line spinner in the playing XI with Jofra Archer leading the pace attack assisted by Reece Topley and Saqib Mahmood.

However, England have plenty of part-time options in their side to chip in for the bowler who is having a tough day in the middle.

Earlier on Monday, England rested pacer Gus Atkinson from the ODI series against Australia after playing six successive Tests following the conclusion of the third and final red-ball fixture against Sri Lanka at The Oval. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took the decision to manage the pacer's workload. Olly Stone was named his replacement in the squad.

The five-game One Day International series vs Australia will ramp up the team's efforts ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy set to be held in Pakistan with England set to face West Indies and India in the coming months.

England playing XI for 1st ODI against Australia: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley.

