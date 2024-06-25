England hand maiden call-up to pacer Ryana MacDonald-Gay for New Zealand ODIs

London, June 25 Ahead of their first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, England Women have handed a maiden call-up to South-East Stars seamer Ryana MacDonald-Gay. The 20-year-old has played for England Under-19s and England A. She is currently the leading wicket-taker in this season's Rachael Southeast-Flint Trophy, with 12 at 11.75 and a best of 5 for 31 from four matches. She will join up with the team in Durham on Tuesday.

MacDonald-Gay has been added as cover due to a couple of niggles in England's 14-member squad, head coach Jon Lewis said.

“Ryana has been a standout bowler in domestic 50-over cricket and had a good 50-over tour of New Zealand with our England A team. We have brought her in at this point as we have a couple of niggles in the squad. We have been really impressed with her skill level and accuracy. She is an exciting young talent, and we look forward to having her in the squad," Lewis said.

MacDonald-Gay made her debut for Kent at the age of 15 in 2019. She has also competed in the Women's Hundred for Oval Invincibles. She grabbed six scalps in two 50-over matches and five scalps in two T20s on the England A tour of New Zealand in March.

England are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is against New Zealand, starting from June 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor