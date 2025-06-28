England-India Mixed Disability Series is a celebration of unbreakable spirit of cricket, says skipper Sante

New Delhi, June 28 India’s mixed disability cricket team made history this week as they took the field at the Mecca of Cricket, the Lord’s, for the very first time. The match, part of the ongoing Vitality I20 Mixed Disability Series against England, is an achievement for a side that’s been playing mixed disability cricket for nearly eight years. This also marks India’s official entry into this format on the global stage.

England currently leads the seven T20 series 3-1; however, it was truly a proud moment for India as the men in blue registered their only victory in the last over at Lord's in the third T20.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, skipper Ravindra Sante reflected on what it means for him and the team to be provided with such opportunities and how the team is striving to break barriers and inspire future generations.

“It is a moment of intense pride and honour for me as a member of the Indian Mixed Disability Cricket Team to represent our country at the iconic Lord’s. This series is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of ability, resilience, and the unbreakable spirit of cricket. In light of the upcoming matches, I feel very excited and motivated.

“It’s a big opportunity to show our skills and prove how far we have come as a team. I am ready to give my best on the field. I am thankful to everyone - be it the organisers, my supporters, or anyone who continues to stand with disability cricket. With the IT20 series, we aim to break barriers, set new standards, and inspire the next generation,” Sante told IANS.

The event is the result of years of groundwork by the Disability Cricket Council of India (DCCI), which has worked to bring together players with physical, intellectual, and hearing impairments. The team’s appearance at Lord’s is being seen as a major breakthrough for mixed disability cricket in India, a format that is yet to receive mainstream recognition.

Alongside the DDCI, Svayam - a not-for-profit accessibility pioneer that focuses on creating a barrier-free world for all has been at the forefront of creating and carving new opportunities for all those affected by disability. “This is a mixed disability format, India’s first team of such kind, and I want to thank Svayam for helping disabled cricketers come all the way to England. Not only have they sponsored us, they have physically supported and cheered for us,” Sante added.

Adding to the occasion, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson of Svayam, was invited by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to speak at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Representing India in front of officials from seven cricket boards, she called for stronger efforts towards inclusive sports planning, not just in terms of access, but opportunity and visibility too.

“The fact that this is happening at Lord’s is not incidental; it’s symbolic. This ground has seen cricket’s most defining moments. Today, it sees inclusion,” said Sminu Jindal.

With the Indian men’s cricket team also touring England at the moment, both squads are representing the country in different formats and different conversations. One aims for a series win, and the other pushes for inclusion.

During her speech, Sminu Jindal also announced that Svayam will host India’s first National Summit on Accessible Sports and Tourism this November. The summit will bring together voices from policy, sport, hospitality, and disability rights to develop a shared action plan, especially as India prepares its bids for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and 2036 Olympics.

