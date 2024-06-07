England spinner Shoaib Bashir signs up with Worcestershire on short-term loan

London, June 7 England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has signed up with Worcestershire on a short-term loan from Somerset. As per the loan agreement, Bashir will make five appearances in the T20 Blast and play a County Championship match against the table-toppers Surrey.

Bashir will be available for selection from Worcestershire’s T20 Blast game against Northamptonshire, being played on Friday. Bashir claimed 17 wickets in three Test match appearances on a tour of India in February and March, including picking two five-wicket hauls.

“We are delighted to have Shoaib Bashir join us on loan. Shoaib is a player of immense talent and potential, and we believe his presence will significantly strengthen our squad for the Vitality Blast and our next Championship fixture against Surrey.”

“We’re confident that he will make a positive impact from tonight’s game against Northamptonshire. We’re excited to welcome him, and we are looking forward to seeing him in action,” said Alan Richardson, Worcestershire’s Head Coach, in a statement.

Bashir played as Somerset's main spinner for three County Championship matches, taking just four wickets, and has not featured since in the tournament. He recently played four T20 games in Somerset’s second eleven.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor