England were sloppy & lacklustre, need to sharpen up in a number of areas, says Prior

New Delhi, Feb 10 Former England wicketkeeper Matt Prior termed the Jos Buttler-led side as "sloppy" and "lacklustre" after suffering an ODI series defeat to India in Cuttack, adding that they need to sharpen up in a number of areas ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Electing to bat first at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday, Joe Root and Ben Duckett smashed 69 and 65 respectively while Liam Livingstone applied finishing touches with his 41 as England posted a mammoth 304 in 49.5 overs. But they lost their last seven wickets for 85 runs, after being primed to make well above their posted total.

Though England batted for longer periods and got past 300, it wasn’t enough for them to stop India from winning the game, with captain Rohit Sharma’s masterly 119, his 32nd ODI century leading their charge to chase down 305 with 33 balls to spare.

England had previously lost the T20I series 1-4 to India, and face the ignominy of a series sweep if India wins the dead rubber ODI to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"For me, you could tell they haven't played 50-over cricket for a long time. There were just sloppy mistakes. It was just a bit lacklustre. For England, the talent is there, the ability is there, but they just need to sharpen up in a number of areas. We know how talented the squad is and the team is, but you've got to go out and execute your plans on the field," said Prior on TNT Sport.

Former England fast bowler Steven Finn highlighted that how India showed the ability to seize big moments and clinch the ODI series with a game to spare. "If India see a chink in your armour, especially bringing all their big guns back in, they are going to take advantage of it.”

"England did have them on the ropes in that first nine overs, but a sign of a good team is one that does exactly what India did. A couple of crucial moments in the game, where they needed to take their opportunity to pile through the door, they did."

