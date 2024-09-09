England's Beaumont enters top three in ODI century charts with spectacular hundred against Ireland

Belfast [Ireland], September 9 : England opener Tammy Beaumont made her tenth ODI hundred to guide England to a massive win in the second ODI against Ireland on Monday.

Tammy smashed the fourth-highest individual score by an England player in women's ODIs in the second match against Ireland in Belfast. With this win, England has an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Beaumont, who previously made 168* against Pakistan in 2016, made 150* off just 139 balls as England piled on 320, the highest total ever made in Belfast in women's ODIs. Her knock had 16 fours and a six and her runs came at a strike rate of over 107, as per the International Cricket Council (ICC).

With her 10th century, Beaumont went past England legend Charlotte Edwards (9 centuries) as the highest century-maker in women's ODIs for England. She now sits at third position in the overall most hundreds list behind Meg Lanning (15 centuries) and Suzie Bates (13 centuries).

Beaumont had company from Freya Kemp (65 in 47 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) as the duo put on a century stand in quick time to accelerate England's scoring rate.

The England opener completed her ton off 117 balls before making her final fifty runs off just 22 balls. This was Beaumont's first ODI hundred in more than two years as she underwent a slight dip in form in 2023. England put on 320/8 in their 50 overs.

Freya Sargent (2/60) and Arlene Kelly (2/61) were the pick of the bowlers for Ireland.

In the run-chase of 321 runs, Ireland was bundled out for just 45 in 16.5 overs, with Una Raymond-Hoey (22 in 37 balls, with two fours) being the only batter to have touched the double figures.

Lauren Filer (3/10 in six overs) and Kate Cross (3/8 in four overs) were the top bowlers for England. Freya and Georgia Davis also took two wickets.

Tammy was given 'Player of the Match' award for her fine knock.

