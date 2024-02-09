English County Championship: Aaron Hardie reunites with Surrey for a two-month stint

Kennington, Feb 9 Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie is set to make a return to Surrey for a two-month stint, marking his second spell with the county cricket club. The dynamic cricketer will join Surrey ahead of the Championship fixture against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl from May 24.

Surrey will also play Hampshire in their Blast opener on May 30, with the group stage running until late July either side of a break for back-to-back Championship games against Worcestershire and Essex

Hardie's arrival at Surrey's Kia Oval has been eagerly anticipated, with the club's Director of Cricket, Alec Stewart, expressing excitement over his return. Stewart praised Hardie's character and all-round cricketing skills, highlighting his previous stint with the club in 2022 and expressing confidence in his ability to make a significant impact on the team's performance.

"It's great to have Aaron back at the Kia Oval as his character and all-round skills in both red and white ball cricket will be an excellent addition to our squad," Alec Stewart, Surrey's director of cricket, said. "He already knows our dressing room from his time with us in 2022 and I'm very confident he will show everyone why he is so highly regarded in Australia," he added.

The 25-year-old all-rounder, who boasts international experience with caps in both ODIs and T20Is for Australia, arrives at Surrey fresh off an impressive performance in the Big Bash League, where he emerged as the third-highest run-scorer. His inclusion in the squad comes at a crucial time, with Surrey aiming to bolster their lineup ahead of the Vitality Blast and County Championship fixtures.

Hardie has also consistently shown his credentials in the red-ball game, averaging just under 45 in first-class cricket and boasting a top score of 174 not out. To compliment his batting ability, the pace-bowling all-rounder has also picked up 62 wickets at an average of less than 28. Hardie's previous contributions to Surrey's success have not gone unnoticed, particularly his pivotal role in their Championship triumph in 2022. His match-winning performance against Yorkshire, which included a crucial 81-run partnership in the fourth innings, exemplified his ability to deliver under pressure.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Hardie expressed his delight at returning to Surrey and emphasized his commitment to contributing to the team's success. With a keen focus on supporting the team with both bat and ball, Hardie is determined to play his part in bringing further glory to South London. "I'm stoked to come back to Surrey this summer. I loved my time at the Club in 2022 and got a real sense of what it means to wear the Three Feathers. I'm ready to chip in and support the team with bat or ball and do my bit in trying to bring more success to south London."

Hardie's arrival in Surrey coincides with the conclusion of Kemar Roach's spell with the club. The West Indies quick had been a valuable asset for Surrey in the early rounds of the Championship season, setting the stage for Hardie to make his mark in the latter stages of the campaign.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor