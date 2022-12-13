Erik Ten Hag, manager of Man United, wants Harry Maguire to repeat England form at club

Harry Maguire's World Cup performance was praised by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag who challenged him to carry that success back to the team when the Premier League resumes.

Even though Maguire, 29, lost his first-team spot at United in August, he started every game for England in Qatar, where they were defeated by France in the quarterfinals.

"It's clear he is good enough to play at the highest level. He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time," ten Hag stated as quoted by ESPN at United's training camp in Spain.

Maguire has been in top form for the national team in spite of the team's exit from the World Cup.

"We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him so he can bring it on the pitch for United. I think he had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects," he added.

Manchester United return to action on December 21 with a home League Cup tie against Burnley before hosting Nottingham Forest in the league on December 27.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag earlier stated that Marcus Rashford is second to none and only French forward Kylian Mbappe is close to matching his skills.

Rashford has had a much better season for Manchester United, already matching his goal total from last season in 11 fewer appearances and scoring three goals for England at the World Cup.

"From the first moment, I recognised the huge potential. And now to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus' positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. There is Mbappe at this moment, a type like him, but when he [Rashford] is getting in that position, he's great and you see he's really improved also out of possession," Ten Hag told the club's official website as quoted by ESPN.

The English player has made 322 appearances for Manchester United since his standout 2015-16 season, scoring 101 goals and assisting 60 others.

Rashford's contract expires in the summer, but United have the option to extend it for another year. Ten Hag stated that the club will try to renew the clause and that the choice to extend the contract is entirely up to him.

"He [Rashford] has to make a decision. The only thing we can do is show him this is the best club to be in, which has to do with the culture of the club and also in the way we are working, in the way we play and the way we train and if we are offering the right environment to progress. It's a financial issue as well. Then it is up to him to make the decision. But for one-and-a-half years, he will be here," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

