ESFI welcomes Olympic Committee's groundbreaking decision to host inaugural Esports Games in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday welcomed the decision from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to partner with the National Olympic Committee of Saudi Arabia to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2025.

The IOC, on Friday, followed up on their previous announcement that the IOC Executive Board had laid the groundwork for a standalone multi-national event, the Olympic Esports Games, by confirming that a proposal will be floored in the upcoming IOC session on the eve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The IOC will reveal the venue, specific timings, titles to be included, and the qualification process in due course.

Lokesh Suji, the Director of the ESFI, and the Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), expresses his excitement at the development: "This decision marks a significant milestone in the global recognition and growth of esports, providing a prestigious platform for athletes from around the world to showcase their skills on an unparalleled stage. Finally, esports at the Olympicsthis is the news we have all been waiting for. We thank the leadership and the entire IOC for transforming our dreams into reality."

The recent developments in Esports are bound to delight fans, with the field having grown exponentially in the last decade. Suji expresses his excitement at the prospect of further growth, especially following the discipline's inclusion on the 2022 Asian Games roster, during which several ESFI-chosen players represented India: "Last year it was Asian Games (where our League of Legends Team was placed 5th), this year it's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and next year Esports Olympic Games, exciting times ahead."

"We are thrilled to see esports being embraced by the Olympic movement, reflecting the immense dedication, talent, and passion of the global gaming community. This development not only elevates the status of esports but also paves the way for greater opportunities and support for players and enthusiasts in India and beyond," he adds.

The partnership between the IOC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia NOC will last 12 years as per their current agreement, which includes hosting the Olympic Esports Games on a regular basis. The event will become the latest chapter under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, through which the country is targeting "greater diversification economically, socially, and culturally, in line with the vision of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman."

The ESFI reiterates its commitment towards the development of Esports as a mainstream competitive discipline in India and extends its heartiest congratulations to the IOC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on their historic agreement, as well as the latter's selection as the host nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor