Esports World Cup Foundation expands India presence, picks Mumbai-based S8UL as partner

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), July 3 The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) on Thursday announced a major expansion of its engagement with the Indian esports ecosystem by including the country's top team, S8UL, in the EWCF Club Partner Programme

Key developments include a soon-to-be-announced strategic broadcast partnership with India’s leading streaming and digital services company, an official invitation of a Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) team to compete at the Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC), and the inclusion of premier Indian organisation S8UL in the 2025 EWCF Club Partner Program.

The initiatives mark a key milestone in EWCF’s mission to unite global esports fans under one competitive platform and reinforce its commitment to integrating one of the world’s fastest-growing esports markets into EWC while expanding opportunities for players, clubs, and fans across the region.

“The Esports World Cup’s purpose is to unite the global gaming community, and that means investing in regions driving the future of the industry,” said Mike McCabe, Chief Operating Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation, in a release on Thursday.

“India is central to that vision. With hundreds of millions of mobile-first players, it’s home to an ecosystem evolving at an incredible pace—from championship Clubs like S8UL to leading digital platforms that are transforming how fans experience esports. Through expanded partnerships and competitive pathways, we’re shaping the future of Indian esports, empowering its players and Clubs to compete at the highest level at EWC, bringing the best of the Esports World Cup to the country,” he added.

The invitation to the winner of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Ssries (BMPS) marks the first time that an Indian team will compete against the best teams from the rest of the world at the Esports World Cup, representing a milestone moment for the title's integration into international competition and a reflection of the rapid growth and potential of mobile gaming in the country.

India’s leading broadcast partner, soon to be announced, will play a pivotal role in expanding access, amplifying fan engagement, and supporting India-based programming throughout the EWC 2025 season, including localised broadcasts, community events, and exclusive content offerings aimed at the subcontinent’s 500+ million gamers.

This year, the Mumbai-based organisation, S8UL Esports, joined the EWCF Club Partner Programme. S8UL, forged via a merger of two legendary Indian teams in SOUL and 8bit, is a prime example of a Club that has accelerated its growth through the Program. The Club has already qualified for EWC 2025 in Apex Legends, EA SPORTS FC, and is competing for qualification in additional titles, including Tekken, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, BGMI, and Chess.

The Esports World Cup 2025 will once again unite gaming and esports communities in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a global competition that will crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. The tournament’s unique cross-game format will reward Clubs and players competing for a life-changing prize pool across a mix of platforms and genres, bringing together esports’ best teams, players, and games under one banner in the largest-ever celebration of esports.

The EWC 2025 will feature 2,000 elite players and 200 Clubs from more than 100 countries competing in 25 tournaments across 24 games for a record-breaking $70+ million prize pool.

