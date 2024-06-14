EURO 2024: When & Where to watch Germany vs Scotland in India?

Munich, June 14 Germany and Scotland take the field in the 2024 European Championship opener at the fabled home of German football, Allianz Arena.

The month-long tournament is the first major football event to take place in the country since the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Hosts Germany will be hoping to get off to a good start to their home campaign and hopefully turn their recent fortunes around. Ever since the 2014 World up, the DFB have been struggling to progress past the group stages (2018 & 2022 FIFA WC) and falter early in the knockouts (Round of 16 2020 Euros).

"I look in our players' eyes and see the belief and will to win. I want us to believe in ourselves: we have great players, good togetherness, home advantage, we’ve had great training sessions and a good mentality. We have everything: we just have to show it tomorrow, and that’s why belief is very important," said Germany head coach, Julian Nagelsmann in the final pre-match conference.

Scotland on the other hand is looking to create history as the team has participated in 11 major tournaments in the country’s history but never made it out of the group stage.

Now drawn into Group A alongside Germany, Hungary and Switzerland, captain Andy Robertson and his men aim to create history.

"We don't want to have any regrets this time. We believe we are a team that can create history. The enormity of the opening game is a side show. Hopefully, on the night we can show the host nation we are a good side,” said the Liverpool wing-back in the pre-game conference.

Germany vs Scotland match timing: The match will be played on June 15 at 12:30 AM (IST)

Match venue: Germany vs Scotland will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany

Broadcasting details: Germany vs Scotland will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming details: Germany vs Scotland will be live-streamed on Sony Liv app and website.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor