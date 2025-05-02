Europa League: Spurs earn 3-1 SF first-leg win over Bodo/Glimt

London, May 2 Spurs have taken a big step closer to ending their 17-year trophy drought with a 3-1 win over Norwegian side Bodo Glimt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result extended Tottenham's unbeaten run at home in the Europa League to 14 matches and they will take a two-goal cushion to Aspmyra next week, where their opponents have achieved six wins from their seven home fixtures in this season's competition.

At the starting whistle, Bodo/Glimt made history by becoming the first Norwegian team to play in the semi-finals of a UEFA senior men’s club competition.

But it was Tottenham who got off to the ideal start by taking the lead after just 39 seconds with the fastest goal ever scored in a Europa League semi-final. Pedro Porro's cross found Richarlison, who was making only his second start since returning from injury, and the Brazilian nodded on to Brennan Johnson, who headed in from close range.

The hosts, on a 19-match unbeaten home run in Europe stretching back to the 2019/20 Champions League, doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark. Pedro Porro sent a long ball upfield from inside his own half, which James Maddison took down, controlled and struck in.

With half-time looming, Nikita Haikin, Bodø/Glimt's hero in their quarter-final penalty shootout success against Lazio, showcased his flexibility and strength in goal on the big stage once again, athletically palming away a shot from Rodrigo Bentancur, who had chested the ball and shot first time.

Moments before the interval, the visitors had their best chance of the half when Ole Didrik Blomberg met a cross from Hauge first time, but couldn't keep his shot down.

The hosts extended their advantage just after the hour-mark when Fredrik Sjøvold conceded a penalty for a foul on Cristian Romero, and Dominic Solanke coolly converted his spot kick to score his fourth of the campaign.

Tottenham pushed for a fourth goal, with Bodø/Glimt players making several key blocks, but it was Norwegian side who struck to reduce the deficit to two goals. Jeppe Jensen teed up Ulrik Saltnes, who showed deft footwork to twist his way through a sea of Tottenham shirts and fire in to get his side onto the scoresheet.

