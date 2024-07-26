"Every athlete is India's pride": PM Modi extends wishes to India contingent competing in Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent as they gear up to script history at the Paris Olympics.

In the 2024 Summer Games, 117 athletes make up the Indian contingent in 16 sports disciplines, comprising 70 men and 47 women. They will compete in 69 events and vie for 95 medals.

India will aim to hit the double-digit mark for the first time in the Olympics and better their all-time medal tally of seven from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As athletes gear up to rewrite history in Paris, PM Modi extended his wishes to the entire Indian contingent and stated that every athlete is India's pride.

"As the Paris #Olympics commences, my best wishes to the Indian contingent. Every athlete is India's pride. May they all shine and embody the true spirit of sportsmanship, inspiring us with their exceptional performances. #Paris2024," PM Modi wrote on X.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also extended his best wishes on behalf of Gujarat to all Indian athletes, including the three from Gujarat, competing in the Paris Olympics 2024.

"Our star athletes Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Sharath Kamal, PR Sreejesh, Rohan Bopanna, and Mirabai Chanu, along with 117 other Indian competitors, will take part in 16 events at the Paris Olympics 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally interacted with these athletes and extended his best wishes for their success," Bhupendra Patel said.

The Chief Minister stated that the participation of these three exceptional athletes from Gujarat in the Paris Olympics is a moment of immense pride for the state.

He acknowledged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cultivated a vibrant sports culture in Gujarat through the Khel Mahakumbh, which has helped nurture many talented athletes. The selection of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar in table tennis, and Elavenil Valarivan in air rifle shooting for the Paris Olympics 2024, represents a significant milestone in Gujarat's sports history.

While extending his best wishes to the athletes, the Chief Minister emphasized that all citizens of the country hope for their success and for the Indian tricolor to be proudly displayed at the Paris Olympics. He also noted the nation's excitement to 'Cheer for Bharat.'

