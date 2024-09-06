"Every day in Paris, Team India continues to inspire": Nita Ambani lauds Paralympics contingent for record-breaking performances

Paris [France], September 6 : Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Friday extended her congratulations to India's latest set of Paris Paralympics medalists, saying that they "reaffirm India's vision of becoming a truly multi-sporting nation".

India's medal tally in the ongoing Paralympics has gone up to 26, with six gold medals, nine silver medals and 11 bronze medals. This is the most gold India has ever won at a Paralympics Games event, outdoing the total of five gold in Tokyo 2020. Also, this is the most number of medals India has won at a Paralympics event, outdoing the total of 19 medals in Tokyo 2020.

In a message by Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani said, "Every day in Paris, Team India continues to inspire and make the tricolour proud at the ongoing Paralympic Games!"

"Many congratulations to Praveen Kumar, Kapil Parmar, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Harvinder Singh, Sachin Khilari, Ajeet Singh, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, and Deepthi Jeevanji for their wins that have taken India's medal tally to our highest ever in Paralympic history, 26 and counting! With every appearance on the global stage, our athletes reaffirm India's vision of becoming a truly multi-sporting nation! More power to them and best wishes for the Games ahead," she added.

The Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar secured a gold medal for the country at the ongoing Paris Paralympics in the men's high jump T64 final on Friday. In the medal round, Praveen performed a record-breaking jump of 2.08 metres. With this jump, he has established an all-new Asian record.

Kapil Parmar clinched a bronze medal by ousting Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the men's -60kg J1 contest on Thursday at the Paris Paralympics. The Indian executed the Ippon in 33 seconds to end the contest and take the bronze medal within the blink of an eye. Kapil's triumph marked India's 25th medal at the ongoing edition of the Paralympics.

Kapil entered the bronze medal clash after enduring a 0-10 defeat against Iran's Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semi-finals earlier on Thursday.

The series of double podium finishes continued for India after para-athletes Dharambir and Pranav Soorma bagged gold and silver medals, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Dharambir's record-breaking throw levelled India's tally of five gold medals that came in the Tokyo edition three years ago. Dharambir broke the Asian Record and set 34.92 m as the new benchmark to take away the gold. His compatriot Pranav was close to Dharambir but ended up being too far. He settled for the silver medal with a throw of 34.59 m.

Harvinder got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para-archery at the Paralympics. In a one-sided final, Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0.

Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of a 0.6m.

Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at the Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics. Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62 m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96 m.

Para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively, to seal a double podium finish for India in the men's high jump T6 final at the Paris Paralympics. With a leap of 1.88 m, Sharad got his hands on a silver medal while his compatriot, Mariyappan, settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85 m.

Jeevanji won the bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 final on her debut at the ongoing Paralympics. The 21-year-old was quick off the blocks but fell short towards the final phase of the race and finished behind Ukraine's Yuliia Shuliar and Turkey's Aysel Onder in Paris.

In a race that was decided by the narrowest of the margins, Deepthi clocked 55.82s to add a bronze to India's constantly growing medal tally. Yuliia took away the gold with a timing of 55.16s and Aysel settled for silver with a timing of 55.23s.

