F1: "Carlos Sainz diagnosed with appendicitis, will require surgery," confirms Ferrari

New Delhi [India], March 8 : Scuderia Ferrari confirmed on Friday that their Spanish Formula One driver, Carlos Sainz, has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will undergo surgery in the upcoming days.

Ferrari also confirmed that Sainz will miss the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Saturday.

The Italian racing brand took to its official X (formerly Twitter) account and said that Ferrari's reserve driver, Oliver Bearman, will replace Sainz in the upcoming F1 race.

"Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery. As of FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship. The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery," Ferrari wrote on X.

In the previous Bahrain GP, Sainz displayed a stellar performance to finish third in the race and claimed 15 points at the Sakhir Circuit.

Earlier in January, Ferrari stunned the sporting world by announcing that the seven-time world champion would join the Italian side for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract and would replace Sainz in the team.

While this has forced Sainz to hunt for a position elsewhere, the 29-year-old still has complete respect for Hamilton and understands why the seven-time world champion chose to go.

"From my side, obviously, there are no hard feelings, with anyone. I think this is how the sport works. Obviously, I have a lot of respect for Lewis, the success he's had and obviously his choice to join Ferrari. I would have done the same in his position," Sainz said ahead of the season-opening Bahrain GP, as quoted by Formula 1.

