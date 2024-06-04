FA looking to ban Lucas Paqueta for life following betting allegations: Report

New Delhi, June 4 The English Football Association (FA) is looking to ban Lucas Paqueta for life for indulging in betting despite the Brazilian player's recent statement claiming his innocence regarding the four betting charges levelled against him.

According to a report by The SunSport, Paqueta insists he is innocent of the accusations he is facing but the FA chargesheet includes a recommendation that he be banned for life if found guilty.

The West Ham player is accused of getting booked on purpose in four Prem games against Leicester in 2022, Aston Villa, Leeds United, and Bournemouth, all in 2023.

The report went on to state that around 60 bets were made on Paqueta getting booked in these matches with the smallest amount being seven pounds ranging to 400 pounds. It also stated that the first company to raise these alerts against Paqueta was none other than Betway, West Ham’s shirt sponsor.

“I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me. For nine months, I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name. Due to the ongoing process, I will not be providing further comment,” read the statement posted by Lucas on X (formerly known as Twitter) on May 23.

If past incidents are to be taken into consideration things may not seem too good for the midfielder with Stratford Town defender Kynan Isaac being given a 10-year suspension for betting on himself to be booked in an FA Cup tie in 2021.

The 26-year-old is currently on international duty with the Brazil National team and will play his role in the Copa America tournament beginning on June 21 (IST) in the United States of America.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor