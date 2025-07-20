Family and coach proud as Anshul Kamboj called up to join Test squad as cover

Karnal, July 20 Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj's family members and his coach are proud of the youngster's addition to India's Test squad in England as cover ahead of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester starting on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the broadcasters Star Sports confirmed that Anshul has been added to the touring squad as cover for injured pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep, which puts their participation in the fourth Test in doubt.

However, it was a moment of celebration for Anshul's family and his relatives to hear the news of his addition to the Indian side in England.

Anshul’s brother, Sanyam Kamboj, described the emotion that swept through their home upon hearing the news. “We are very happy, and the entire family is happy for him. I don't have words to express my happiness for his selection in the Indian team. He used to practice a lot in the academy and only used to go home to sleep,” he told IANS on Sunday.

The sacrifices made by Anshul and his family stand as a testament to the single-minded focus that has fueled his ascent through the ranks of Indian cricket. Practising for countless hours at the local academy and dedicating himself completely to the game, Anshul has inspired those around him with his discipline and commitment.

His coach, Satish Rana, who has been a guiding force in Anshul’s formative years, was equally elated and proud.

“It is a proud moment for us. I still remember his childhood days when we pledged to make him a good player and a better human. Anshul is following that and focusing on cricket. Our target is achieved today,” Rana reflected, looking back on the years of hard work, mentorship, and responsible nurturing that have come to fruition with this selection.

The 24-year-old Anshul is a stocky right-arm fast bowler known for his ability to generate both skiddy pace and sharp bounce when needed. He was part of the India A squad that featured in two unofficial Tests ahead of the England Test series. In the second match at Northampton, he claimed four wickets, including two in a single over during the second innings.

Notably, he also contributed with the bat, sharing an unbeaten 149-run partnership with Tanush Kotian, helping the team secure a draw.

Kamboj rose to prominence after delivering a historic performance in the Ranji Trophy last year, claiming all 10 wickets in a single innings against Kerala at Lahli.

With that remarkable feat, he became only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to achieve the rare milestone, joining the elite company of Bengal’s Premangsu Chatterjee (1956-57) and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Somasundaram (1985-86).

In total, Kamboj finished the previous Ranji season with 34 wickets from six matches, underlining his impact in India’s premier red-ball competition.

England currently lead the series 2-1 after a dramatic 22-run victory at Lord's, clinched in the final session of the final day.

