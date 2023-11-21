Fazel Atrachali & Mohammad Nabibaksh join Gujarat Giants camp ahead of PKL season 10

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 21 : With the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League coming up soon, Gujarat Giants, who assembled a strong squad during the Auction, are leaving no stone unturned in their bid for glory.

And what gives the team a further boost, is that their international players Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibaksh have joined the camp. The team is coached by the astute tactician Ram Mehar Singh, according to a release from Gujrat Giants.

Currently, the Gujarat Giants squad are going through a very intense and well-planned training camp during the pre-season, with the players fully focused on their tasks.

The PKL's 10th Season will begin from Ahmedabad, which is the home ground for the Gujarat Giants, and they will no doubt look to begin with a bang. The squad has a healthy mix of experience and youth, and the players will be raring to go by the time December 2nd comes around.

Pro Kabaddi League season 10 is scheduled to kick off on December 2 at the Arena by Transstadia Stadium in Ahmedabad where the home team Gujarat Giants will lock horns against Telugu Titans.

Earlier, Gujarat Giants star raider Rohit Gulia said, "In light of our previous Pro Kabaddi League results, we are giving it all into our preparations this year. Coach Ram Mehar Singh is also assisting the squad in communicating our roles better. Each time there is a conversation, the squad always adapts to his valuable expertise and tries to apply it on the mat."

"We had a combination issue between our raiders and defence in the fifth and sixth season finals, which hindered our performance. Since then, our attacking side has progressed tremendously over the past two seasons, as you can see with the balance of our squad. Additionally, given our performance trajectory has only risen in the previous seasons, we are enthusiastic about turning the tables this time around as we have a great combination of young and experienced players in our roster," Gulia added.

Last season, Gujarat Giants finished eighth on the PKL standings with 59 points after winning 9 out of 22 games.

