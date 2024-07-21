FC Goa sign Alan Saji on a multi-year contract

Madgaon, July 21 FC Goa have announced the signing of promising talent Alan Saji on a multi-year contract. The 18-year-old will don the iconic orange of the Gaurs during the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond.

Expressing his excitement about joining the Club, Alan said, "Joining FC Goa is a dream come true for me. I've always aspired to train and play alongside experienced players, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to learn and grow with them.

"I'm aware that FC Goa have closely followed my career so far, and their belief in my potential made this an easy decision. The Club's style of play is similar to what I've been accustomed to at RFYC, making this the perfect environment for me to showcase my abilities and continue developing as a footballer," he added.

The Kerala lad has been a part of RFYC since the age of 12 when the academy scouted him and brought him on board. His steady progress as a footballer includes playing in several national and international tournaments.

Earlier this year, he was a part of the RFYC squad that competed in the Sanix Cup in Japan, widely regarded as the best youth football tournament in Asia, attracting teams from several countries across the continent.

Alan's impressive performances earned him a spot in the Sanix Cup Team of the Tournament, and on his return to India, he followed that up with goals in back-to-back matches against Kerala Blasters’ and Dempo SC’s U21 sides in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

Manolo Marquez, FC Goa’s head coach expressed his enthusiasm about the new signing. "Alan Saji is an exceptional talent with a great future. He is fast, brave, very clever in the box, and has a very good aerial game."

"He has developed remarkably, and we will give him a great platform to hone his skills further. It is, of course, a step-by-step process, but he has the qualities to be an important player for not just the Club, but also for India in the years to come," he noted.

"During his time at RFYC, Alan has developed into one of the most exciting talents in the country today," an RFYC spokesperson said. "His ability to operate effectively anywhere along the front line is testament to his versatility and work ethic. We’re proud of Alan and believe FC Goa will provide him with the perfect platform to grow further and take Indian Football to new heights."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor