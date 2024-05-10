FC Goa win ISL Grassroots Award for the 2023-24 season

Margao (Goa), May 10 FC Goa have been honoured with the Indian Super League (ISL) Grassroots Award for the 2023-24 season on account of their significant contributions to the development of Indian football at the youth and grassroots levels.

"We at FC Goa are pleased to inform that the club won the Grassroots Award from the Indian Super League (ISL) for the 2023-24 season," the club said in a release on Friday.

Incidentally, this is the second year in succession that FC Goa has won the ISL Grassroots Award. Last year they shared the award with FC Bengaluru. One of the reasons for FC Goa getting the award is the Little Gaurs League, which they run every year.

The Gaurs, along with their sister concern, the Forca Goa Foundation, conduct the Little Gaurs League, one of India’s biggest baby leagues, annually.

The competition, which recently completed its fifth edition, saw over 1500 children participating in the U6, U8, U10, U12, and an exclusive U13 girls category, collectively playing an impressive 1018 matches in a five-month long tournament.

FC Goa launched their full-fledged youth structure in 2017 and has over the years seen their teams win laurels both at the state and national levels.

They are one of the few Indian clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem, with their U13, U15, U17, U19 and Developmental Teams competing at the highest levels in Goa and India.

